Biden's FDR delusion

And for the economic problems that do persist, Congress has passed multi-trillion-dollar recovery bills. There is good reason to think that lawmakers have already spent too much money on recovery. Last month, before Congress passed a $1.9 trillion "COVID relief" recovery program, the Democratic economist Lawrence Summers argued the plan was too big for the problem it purported to fix.

Democrats went ahead and passed it anyway. Biden signed it into law. And now they want to pass $3 trillion, or maybe as much as $4 trillion, more in spending. Why? So that the president can "go big." So that he can "change the paradigm." (Biden said that not once, not twice, but three times during his first, and so far only, news conference.)

But what would the new spending do? If the $1.9 trillion "COVID relief" bill spends $150 billion a month to fix a $20-billion-a-month problem, what would a new plan do? "President Biden's economic advisers are pulling together a sweeping $3 trillion package to boost the economy, reduce carbon emissions and narrow economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan," The New York Times reported recently. In The Washington Post, the headline was, "White House prepares massive infrastructure bill with universal pre-K, free community college, climate measures."