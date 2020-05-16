Boss Trump takes precautions while pushing Americans aside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Real men don't wear masks.

Everybody else in the White House has to wear them, and Boss Trump reportedly yells at people who get too close. But he's no sniveling Democrat taking sensible precautions.

Of course, real men also don't wear cake makeup, girdles or platform shoes. For that matter, most don't spend hours each day on their damn hair.

So, no, I won't be taking lessons in masculinity from Trump, last seen running away from two journalists -- Weijia Jiang of CBS News and CNN's Kaitlan Collins -- who had the temerity to ask why he sneered that Jiang should ask China the "nasty" question she'd asked about testing for COVID-19.

The CBS correspondent immigrated to the U.S. from China with her parents at age 2. She was raised in West Virginia and educated at the College of William & Mary. She's as American as Trump. But all he can see is her race.

So you'd think he'd like Collins, a onetime University of Alabama sorority girl. But Collins also stands up to him. Last month, he tried to get her banished to the back row of the briefing room, but she stood her ground. (The White House Correspondents Association handles seating arrangements.) When he saw her shining face in the front row, Trump fled the room.