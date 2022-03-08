Bree’s sleepover

My granddaughter, Bree, was sleeping over. It was an adventure and a memory in the making.

We did all the things she had printed on her list in 6-year-old block letters. Hamburgers grilled by Papa John. Campfire and smores. Pillow fight in pajamas. One by one, Bree’s wishes were crossed off her paper.

We played board games and watched a little TV when Grandma Nanaw needed a “rest time” from the unending energy Bree brought to every activity. Papa John and I sacrificed our aged fingernails to her; she painted each one in glaring colors of the rainbow.

We even had ice cream cones for a bedtime snack.

It wasn’t just Bree’s special night. It was also mine. I soaked up the love we shared throughout the afternoon and evening, knowing that even if Bree eventually forgot this day in the thousands of days she had yet to live, I never would.

Bedtime came a bit later than usual for Bree that night; by the time we giggled and hugged and said goodnight to Papa John, it was long past 10 p.m. We were both tired — an excited tired that comes after hours spent just being happy.

After clicking off the bedside lamp, I pointed to the nightlight in the bathroom across the hall and we negotiated how wide to keep the bedroom door open to let that light in.

Bree wriggled beneath the quilts, punched her pillow (suitably flat — the way she liked it), and turned toward me on the opposite side of the bed.

Her body lay higher than mine; that side of my bed was usually empty and had not been compressed into a grandma-shape. Bree giggled as she looked down at me and I could smell her little-girl, toothpaste-y breath.

We stared at each other in the nightlight dark, trying to discern eyeballs and scrunching together like two sides of a clothespin. Bree’s tiny teeth gleamed in sparkly glints as we whispered and laughed and wiggled this way and that to find a comfortable spot to settle.

And we talked. Bree’s voice varied in pitch and emotion as she discussed a myriad of childlike concerns and everyday thoughts with me. I listened and soothed and assured and cradled each word as if holding a precious gift.

Nothing we discussed was that important, but the words we shared were vital to my soul. I like to think Bree cherished our conversation, too, in a part of her heart where trust is synonymous with love.

Finally, we were ready to sleep. We hugged, whispered our goodnights, and flopped onto our backs against the mattress.

This moment would never come again — not exactly like this. Time moves and children grow and love is expressed in other ways as life goes on. I knew Bree would someday find sleepovers at Grandma’s less exciting.

I understood that her attentions would grow and her devotion, while still loving, would not be as fierce as it was now, at six years old.

And I knew this was as it should be. But I mourned the loss already, and lay quietly, staring at the ceiling and listening to her soft breathing. I memorized the feel of her form next to me. I leaned a bit closer to her, letting her cornsilk-yellow hair tickle my cheek.

Then, I felt a slight movement from Bree’s side of the bed. A tiny, child-chubby hand slid down my forearm and wriggled its fingers against my open palm. Bree’s fingers filled the spaces between mine with the gentle pressure of granddaughter who knows Grandma Nanaw’s hands sometimes hurt, but still know how to hold on.

Between those palms — one older and etched with lifelines half-lived, one doughy-soft and full of undetermined pathways — nestled a purely perfect embrace as powerful as any I’d ever felt.

We lay quietly, hand in hand, and drifted off to sleep. Grandmother and granddaughter. Now and forever.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

