By actually governing, Biden proves to be the un-Trump

Hint: Neither plan ever existed.

Biden understood that congressional Republicans were stuck in Trump/McConnell mode and had no intention of seriously negotiating on the COVID relief bill, so he went big. Polls showed that upwards of 77% of Americans supported the bill, but not one GOP senator or congress member.

People, it's hard to get 77% approval of March Madness or pepperoni pizza. And they all voted against it? Exactly what do they want to talk about, then? Oh yeah: Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.

Neither of which Joe Biden has said a single word about, but I digress.

The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson got it exactly right: "If Biden can't get Republicans to vote for a bill that three-quarters of the public supports, he probably can't get them to vote for anything. He should keep reaching across the aisle, but shouldn't expect anyone to reach back."

True, 10 Republican senators offered a laughable compromise bill less than one-third the size of the administration's. Biden made nice with them, but when Lucy put down the football, he made no attempt to kick it.