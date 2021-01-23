Calming the stampede

Some years ago, my wife and I were walking along the edge of a horse pasture when a stampede broke out. We heard them before we saw them. Nine big mares -- Shire/thoroughbred crosses -- went thundering past at a dead gallop, a thrilling and somewhat scary sight.

I knew them all by name, they knew me, and a horse will never trample you on purpose, but these were 1,500-pound animals fleeing headlong at 30 mph. The only thing to do was freeze for a heart-stopping moment. As the herd swept past, I noticed the two youngest animals at the rear looking back over their shoulders and making eye contact, as if to say: "I don't see anything chasing us. Do you? Why are we running?"

Just then the lead mare went pounding into a run-in shed and stopped dead. The rest imitated her at once. Evidently the whole thing had been caused by a horse fly on the herd boss's butt.

The equine equivalent, if you will, of Donald Trump tweets about election fraud. Except that the horse fly was real, and if you've ever been bitten, you'd run too. To hear Boss Trump's aggravated supporters, however, most are stampeding from largely imaginary dangers.