Can Joe Biden go the distance?

Biden is by far the record-breaker at 96%, according to the Gallup Poll.

The figure has since slipped to 94%, an insignificant change. But what is significant is that Republican support for Biden as president not once has moved beyond 12%.

No more vivid example of the bipolar nature of American politics -- not even the rates of COVID-19 vaccination or mask-wearing -- exists.

Biden technically is the chief executive of all the people; he repeatedly vowed he would be the president of those who did not vote for him as well as of those who did, and he surely believes that is his role. In past years, responsible Americans of all political persuasions recoiled when they heard someone say that the person in the White House was not his or her president.

But the Trump and Biden examples suggest that that sentiment is as antiquarian as the 1967 Corvette Stingray with a four-speed manual transmission that Biden treasures. Polls show that Trump was the president solely of Republican America, Biden of Democratic America.