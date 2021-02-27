Canada sighs with relief after Biden, Trudeau meeting

Which is why Canadians were so unsettled by Donald J. Trump, who brandished trade penalties on steel and aluminum while claiming that Canada -- which has had a military understanding with the United States since the Franklin Roosevelt years -- was a national security threat. The United States has 22 times more people on active military duty than does Canada, which has fewer people in arms than Nepal. The United States has 5,800 more nuclear weapons than Canada, which has none.

This is how Chrystia Freeland, now the deputy prime minister and who is married to an American, reacted to the national security contretemps: "I think what is important for Americans to understand is the justification under your rules for the imposition of these tariffs was a national security consideration. So, what you're saying to us and to all of your NATO allies is that we somehow represent a national security threat to the United States. And I would just say to all of Canada's American friends ... Seriously?"

That represented perhaps the lowest point in the relationship since the War of 1812, when an American invasion of Canada was repelled.