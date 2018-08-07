"Oh look," I said, "there's a new store where that messy vacant lot used to be."
To which everyone else in the car said, "Keep your eyes on the road, would you?"
They all act as if I'm a bad driver. All I hear when they're in the car now is, "Watch it, the train gate's down," or "You just went through a stop sign," or "Let me out!"
Bob says I look out the window as things go by as if I weren't driving, but sitting in the passenger seat.
"It's as if you learned how to drive by watching people drive in the movies," he says. "In real life, you can't turn to look at the guy in the passenger seat for 30 seconds while driving down a busy street. Trust me, you can talk to the person next to you without looking them in the face. We can hear you even when your eyes are on the road."
This has all started just in the past few years. I used to be the one who drove everyone around, but now all I hear is "I'll meet you there" or "I'll pick you up." Maybe I really have become a bad driver. It's like the first time a kid stood up and offered me a seat on the bus. Do I look that old and infirm? Why is the cashier asking me if I need help getting my groceries to the car? I could understand if it was a 300 lb. bag of dog food, but I just bought a pack of gum.
So, to keep from becoming a danger to myself and others, and to keep the few friends I have left happy, I bought a new car. It's got all kinds of bells and whistles that will alert me to the fact that I'm drifting out of my lane, or that I'm backing into a tree that I don't remember being there yesterday. It brakes automatically if the car in front of me stops, and automatically rolls down the window when I want to yell obscenities at another driver. No, I guess that was me; I must have had my finger on the button.
The car just yelled "Watch out!" when I tried to turn left in front of an 18-wheeler barreling down the road. Oh, that wasn't the car, it was Bob. I forgot he'd asked me to take him to the doctor's. I hope they can fix that nervous condition he's got. He was shaking when I let him off. There must be some kind of medicine they can give him. It's sad to see a once-strong man weep like that.
I thought I was going to pick him up in an hour, but he said his niece would come get him.
"I thought your niece moved out of state?"
"Ahhh, yeah, but she's back, uh, visiting."
"Well, tell her I said hi." Poor man; he does not look well.
The trouble now is that the bells and whistles are distracting me. Something was buzzing or ringing all the way home, but I couldn't figure out what it was. I was in my lane, I wasn't going over the speed limit, my seatbelt was on, there was nothing in front of me or behind me to hit -- and that's when I ran out of gas.
"Didn't you notice the flashing red gas can on your dashboard?" the AAA guy said when he showed up with a can of gas.
"It looks like a fruit basket. I thought it was reminding me to send someone a gift."
"Right. Mister, have you ever tried Uber, or calling a cab? I hear they'll take you just about anywhere for only a few bucks."
"I took one to the airport once, and it scared me to death. They drive like crazy people."
Contact Jim Mullen at mullen.jim@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.