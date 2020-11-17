Catholic beliefs, Catholic responsibilities

"Are you celebrating?" The Uber driver's question took me a little off-guard. And then he may have gotten an earful from me. He was talking about the election. And my answer was "no." There is nothing to celebrate when New York City was boarded up for election night, with the threat of violence looming on the chance that Donald Trump would win reelection.

There were literal fires election week around Washington Square Park. I watched one viral video of a woman spitting in the face of a police officer simply trying to keep the peace. I'm grateful for when police are around, because people are being crazy. I've never gotten so yelled at in my life as I have in recent weeks in Manhattan. People are on edge. Election week included helicopters hovering overhead late into the night, a buzzing sound that wouldn't quit. Of course, then there is all the noise we willingly subject ourselves to. What if we all just turned off the endless angry rhetoric of cable news for a while, for the sakes of our hearts and minds?

And so now we will have the second Catholic president. That's a tragedy and a scandal. The second Catholic president, representing a party that has the most radical abortion agenda, with the one legit pro-life Democrat, Rep. Dan Lipinski, leaving, having been primaried out of his seat by the abortion lobby. And let's not get into the vice president-elect's views on Catholicism.