Christian examples and warnings

I'm always struck by the gratitude that Iraqi Christians have for those who do pay attention to their plight. And there is also a kind of optimism, despite their circumstances: Not long after Warda's remarks, news broke that Pope Francis will visit Iraq in the new year. That's potentially a game changer for the Christians and other persecuted religious minorities there.

Since the beginning of his papacy, Pope Francis has been talking about the fact that there are more persecuted Christians in the world now than in the early years of Christianity. That's a huge responsibility for we Christians who are free to express our faith.

It's also why our religious-freedom conflicts here at home matter in bigger ways that we may realize. When the religious order the Little Sisters of the Poor have to go to the Supreme Court to defend their conscience rights not once, but twice, and when the government has used the Coronavirus pandemic to place arbitrary and irrational restrictions on places of worship, we should be alarmed and vigilant.