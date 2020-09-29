Collins' struggle in Maine reflects national distress

FRYEBURG, Maine -- How they once loved Susan.

They loved her for her sprightly independence. They loved her for her brave defiance of convention. They loved her for her resistance to regimentation, for the courage of her convictions -- and for their conviction that she had courage.

Now they hold her in bitter contempt.

Sen. Susan Collins, the four-term Republican from the potato and broccoli country of faraway Caribou (population 7,614 and 23 hard-scrabble miles from Canada), once had the highest approval ratings of any Republican in the chamber. She created her own aura, a one-woman era of good feelings for the 21st century that matched the 19th-century period when Maine joined the Union, when party rivalries were abandoned and when the country, hungry for economic prosperity and territorial growth, hurried into the future unburdened by great division.

Today there is far less good feeling around Collins, now with the lowest approval ratings in the Senate. She trails state House Speaker Sara Gideon in her re-election battle and, if her radio is on as she tools around a state that once was loopy in love with her, she might hear an advertisement with a woman saying, "I will never, ever, ever vote for Susan Collins again." Or another one that says Maine residents "can't trust Susan Collins, not anymore."