Cool comfort

The steering wheel brands my palm with the searing heat of the summer sun. I breathe in oven-hot air and emit steaming curses while I wait for the car's air conditioner to start blowing cool. It's so hot and I want relief. NOW. After what seems like hours, the vents start to release cold, artificial air.

I suck in a lungful, ignoring the metallic taste and start home. Soon I am encased in an igloo of chilly comfort. I roll to a stop in my driveway and watch the colorless dust whirl around my tires. Turn off the key. Listen to the air conditioner wheeze a death rattle. Before I can pull the keys from the ignition and reach for the door, I feel it. It's right outside. Waiting.

I wade through the sweltering air that crushes my body, heavy and wet. I curl my fingers around my blinding reflection on the front doorknob and fling myself inside my air-conditioned living room. Ahhh. When did I get so spoiled? How did I become this delicate, air-conditioning-dependent woman who gripes if the thermostat reads above 80 degrees?

I spend most summer days skulking from coolness to coolness like an army saboteur, listening for compressor sounds and infiltrating any building whose windows are barricaded against the outside air. Of my many summers, the first 20 or so were endured without benefit of air conditioners. None in the car. None in the house. None.