Country driving

I’ve seen the traffic in New York City. The streets are wider than my neighbor’s cornfield; cars cover the pavement in connect-the-dot patterns of frenzied determination. I watched as they bumper-to-bumper-ed along like magnetic Scottie dogs; the drivers I saw inside were slitty-eyed, set-jawed, and smugly confident of their driving abilities.

I wasn’t impressed.

What do these people know about driving? REAL DRIVING. The kind of driving that we in the country do every day of the year. The kind that involves high beams, carcass dodging, and farm machinery slowdowns on coal-black, two-lane roads.

A teenager who has earned a license in the country is a better driver than any seasoned cabbie in any big city in the world. You take that cab driver and plop him onto a foggy stretch of country road. Before you could say “where to, buddy?” he’d be in the ditch and on his phone (unless he’s too far out for reception), calling for a country tow.

Every season brings new challenges to country drivers. Winter roads are treacherous; the ice and snow slather the surface like layered icing. Your neighbor may have a blade on his truck to plow your driveway… if not, you are on your own. Winter teaches country drivers how much speed it takes to make it to the top of a slick hill. How to steer a car that’s going sideways. When to shift to a lower gear and why a light touch works best on the brakes.

By the time spring comes, we’re thankful for the rain, even though it glops the roads with muddy sludge. Visibility may be poor; our wipers may creak and scrape on high for weeks at a time. But we adapt. We turn on our radios and sing along in 2/2 wiper-time while we watch the trees grow new leaves.

As summer nears, every critter God ever thought up — yes, even the occasional chicken — is waiting to cross the road. Raccoons and possums scuttle across, seldom reaching the other side. Turtles relocate with stubbornly suicidal plodding. Skunks wait, wide eyed and bushy tailed, around each corner, daring us to fluster their delicate psyches as they mince along.

Some humid summer nights, traveling country roads is a horror movie of windshield-splattered insects, tire-squishing frogs, and carcass-dodging maneuvers that would give a city driver night sweats.

In autumn, “big city” folks wrap coats around themselves and bustle from “walk” to “don’t walk” signals. Drivers may have to dodge an inattentive pedestrian or windblown litter.

Big deal.

Come out to the county in the fall, city driver. Drive a few miles during deer season. See what real driving feels like.

Drivers in my neck of the woods must watch for the glint of a deer’s eyes through whirling leaves and craggy branches. We memorize where the most likely crossings are; our attention is focused on the ditches and newly-harvested fields on either side of the road.

Do we slam on our brakes if a deer bolts into view? Do we employ split-second reflexes and jag around him? What if another car is coming from the other direction? Things we have to think about...

And, does that doe have a buck following her, enamored and oblivious to our headlights? We don’t know. That’s what makes us such good drivers. We never know what lies (or lays squished… or waits ominously) around the next curve. All we can do is stay alert and be ready for each season and every challenge.

City drivers may be able to get across town, 365 days a year, without a hitch. Country drivers travel from town to town — across rutted gravel, over roadkill and along serpentine roads — with the simple tools God gave ‘em: keen eyes, good reflexes, and lots of common sense.

No brag. Just fact.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robingarrisonleach@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0