Debates and what really matters

Amy Coney Barrett seems to understand that point. Her focus on giving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her remarks at the announcement of her nomination for Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court was the right, human thing to do. A woman has died. She had family who are mourning. The flags were at half-staff. This is about more than a political nuclear war.

Barrett's announcement was a beautiful moment in America, if we can put politics aside for a moment. She's a woman of faith who takes it seriously. She's excelled in her career and is lauded by colleagues, students and teachers.

I've heard young women say they were personally inspired to see her on the national stage, and to see a marriage and family represented so beautifully. That she has adopted children, too, I think is such a blessing to the nation. Vulnerable children so often go unseen. They are even more hidden during the ongoing pandemic. In the beauty of the Barrett family, we see the promise of our future, we see the best of America -- hospitality and generosity.