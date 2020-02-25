Driving Miss Crazy

Sue had taken it to a car wash and had it detailed. There's no telling how long it will take me to get everything back to normal. Weeks. Months, maybe.

"I had everything just the way I like it," I told her. "That car was a work of art. Taking it to a car wash is like putting the 'Mona Lisa' in the washing machine! What would you think if I went to your office and threw away all the fast-food wrappers and pizza boxes, then vacuumed the papers off your desktop and sprayed air freshener all over everything?"

Sue was surprisingly unmoved. "There are no pizza boxes in my office. You could eat off the floor. And you probably would, if I let you. This was an intervention. You're a menace to yourself and others. You're a serial slob."

"Am not."

"I found mail in your car from last year."

"I was going to open it."

"That's wonderful. Except you were supposed to SEND it. Now I know why we got so few Christmas cards this year."

"I don't think I can get past this without years of long, difficult, expensive therapy."

"Or you could just suck it up and say 'thank you.' I'm sorry, but it had to be done."