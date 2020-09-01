Elections are important, but we can't lose our souls

I actually agree with all those who insist that "pro-life" needs to mean more than defending the life of the unborn. Rather, we as individuals and as a society must do all that we can to make life plausible: to ensure single mothers and families have a fighting chance. We can't look away from the children in foster care who will never have a shot without the love of a family. Absolutely, "pro-life" should mean more than "opposed to abortion." And anyone who has been around the pro-life movement has seen that it so often is. It's people full of love for a mom who just needs some confidence and resources -- people walking with her for more than nine months.