Last year, the Justice Department was investigating whether to bring criminal charges against Andrew McCabe, then the FBI's deputy director. President Trump repeatedly tried to influence the prosecutors, denouncing McCabe as a "disgraced" liar. Trump was said to have felt "very strongly that action should be taken" against McCabe, as the Washington Post reported.

Federal District Judge Reggie B. Walton warned prosecutors to resist those pressures. In recently released comments, Walton said: "I just think it's a banana republic when we go down that road, and we have those types of statements being made that are conceivably ... influencing the ultimate decision. I think there are a lot of people on the outside who perceive that there is undue, inappropriate pressure being brought to bear.

"I think as a government and as a society, we're going to pay a price at some point for this," Walton concluded.

McCabe was eventually cleared, but as a nation based on the rule of law, we are already paying a huge price for Trump's actions. And this is what Bernie Sanders and his terminally tendentious "Bernie Bros" do not seem to understand. Elections have consequences.