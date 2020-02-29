Escapism at the dog park

The New York Times says we're doing it all wrong. According to an op-ed by one Sassafras Lowrey, "The Dog Park Is Bad, Actually." A certified "canine professional," she appears to be the kind of over-civilized Manhattanite who thinks that just as every marriage needs a board-certified therapist and every apartment a licensed interior decorator, so every dog needs a personal trainer.

That said, nothing Lowrey says is actually wrong. Yes, your dog should be vaccinated. And of course it'd be a bad idea to introduce a tiny puppy to my ebullient young collie/Great Pyrenees-mix, Aspen, and his rowdy chums. Easy does it. For that matter, it's also foolish to ignore signs warning parents to keep small children away.

Aspen wouldn't dream of hurting a puppy or a child. He loves everybody he meets. His second-best thing is giving strange women sloppy kisses. But he and Hurley and Moose and the gang do play rough. Play-fighting, tug-of-war and Aspen's personal favorite: heedless games of chase in which he's It and nobody can catch him. But it's everybody for himself once they get running.