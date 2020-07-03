Even and steady justice

In his recent decisions, Roberts has taken a very different approach, putting "the institutional integrity of the Supreme Court over personal ideology," according to his biographer, Joan Biskupic. Richard J. Lazarus, a Harvard law professor, told The Washington Post that the chief's opinion in the abortion case was "a shot across the bow at presidential candidates who campaign with lists of nominees based on the assumption that, if confirmed, they will, of course, necessarily vote based on the preferences of the majority who supported that candidate."

Roberts has not always lived up to those principles, and his deep antipathy to racial preferences has, at times, strongly served Republican partisan interests. In 2013, he provided a critical fifth vote in the disastrous Shelby County ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and has led to a wholesale GOP assault on the political power of minority voters, who tend to support Democrats. Three years earlier, he joined another five-vote majority in the Citizens United case that opened the floodgates for wealthy individuals to buy political influence through unlimited campaign contributions.