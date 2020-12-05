Even Republicans are shutting down Trump's desperate efforts

Well, because why?

She soon regained her senses, leading Boss Trump to summon Michigan's Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to the White House to get their arms twisted. Just to be nice, the two men accepted the invitation, but issued a joint statement on the way out: "We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."

They dismissed the idea of the state legislature sending a pro-Trump delegation to the Electoral College as "absolute crazy talk."

Partly because the contest in Georgia was so close -- Joe Biden won by only 13,000 votes -- and partly because the state features two runoff elections next month that could determine control of the U.S. Senate, things there got really hairy. Nevertheless, Georgia's Republican secretary of state and governor held their constitutional ground, upholding the state's election laws despite having themselves supported Trump.

They deserve all Americans' gratitude and respect.