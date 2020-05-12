Ex-Presidents have much to offer - but Trump isn't "inclined" to ask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

President Donald J. Trump hasn't called on his presidential predecessors to help him address the coronavirus threat. Instead, two of them made the call themselves in recent days -- not to the White House, but to the American people.

"Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat," former President George W. Bush said in a three-minute video that was part of a "Call to Unite" online offensive of national uplift and national purpose. "In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we are determined to rise. God bless you all."

He was not alone. President Bill Clinton also had some words for the nation he led two decades ago. "We need each other, and we do better when we work together," he said. "That's never been more clear to me as I have seen the courage and dignity of the first responders, the health care workers, all the people who are helping them to provide our food, our transportation, our basic services to the other essential workers."

Trump has been more pugilist than partner with his predecessors, repeatedly spurning their advice.