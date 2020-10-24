Fact vs falsity vs opinion -- let's review

As overwrought as many Americans are over the upcoming election, it's been months since this column has elicited a death threat. Even so, I got edgy the other night when an unusually loud pickup all tricked out for a demolition derby pulled up in front of our house.

I was on my way to fetch Albert the cat. Always his own man, Albert relocated to a neighbor's front porch after we adopted a young dog he dislikes. I collect him every evening and carry him purring back home for supper. It's understood that the dog will remain in the backyard. He eats, visits for a time, and then returns to Albert World Headquarters, a nightly ritual.

False alarm. The trucker with the throbbing muffler had business with the neighbors (or possibly their daughter) and pulled away before I returned.

Even so, it got me thinking. Have I gone soft?

Specifically, has this column become less upsetting to the kinds of knuckleheads who think kidnapping and murdering the governor of Michigan an exciting idea? Or has my policy of blocking emails from guys who make threats left me defenseless in a fool's paradise?