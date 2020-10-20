Fall into the best version of you

Have you noticed that fall is similar to January 1? People make resolutions. Summer is over, and people are ready for new beginnings. Here are 6 ways that you can Fall Into Fitness starting today.
1) Aerobic Exercise
The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recommends aerobic exercise three to five days a week for 20 to 60 minutes each session to maximize fitness gains and fat loss. If you're just starting with exercise you may want to take a couple of months to progress slowly into this range. Aerobic activities like walking, running, cycling, swimming, fitness classes, hiking, stair climbing, and rowing will do the trick. You want to get your heart pumping and create a huff/puff rhythm. Nobody else can invest in your wellness for you. It really is your decision.
2) Resistance Exercise
Regular strength training workouts are critical to maximize fat loss, build bone density, improve posture, develop muscle tone, and slow down the aging process. Luckily, you don't need to spend a lot of time in the weight room. Pick exercises for all the large, major muscle groups and perform just one set of eight to 15 reps. You should be able to get in and out of the weight room in 20 to 40 minutes. These short muscle-toning workouts are sufficient to achieve the results you're looking for. Your body will love you for it.
3) Eat Five Small Meals Each Day
Studies indicate that when people eat more regularly throughout the day, they are less likely to overeat or indulge in less-healthy choices. Food at regular intervals also maintains a more balanced blood sugar level that keeps your energy levels higher throughout the day. Try to consume smaller meals or snacks every two to three hours during the day. This is not always easy. Food prep on Sunday to get ready for the week is the trick! You will stick to
your plan if you are prepared and don’t give into short term thinking.
4) Drink Half Your Body Weight Of Water Every Day
Our bodies are 55 to 78 percent water(depending on body size), and when we are dehydrated, our body and its organs and systems don't function at their optimal level. This limits your ability to exercise intensely and ultimately will affect your ability to burn body fat. Many scientists also suggest that headaches, minor aches and pains, low energy, sleeping problems, and injuries may be a result of dehydration. Drink half of your body weight in ounces of water each day Sound impossible? Start slow and work your way up to the number week by week.
5) Focus on What You Should Be Eating Instead of What You Shouldn't
Eat as many raw clean fruits and veggies as you can each day. Fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients and water content and low in fat and calories. It's much more difficult to overeat when your diet consists largely of fruits and vegetables. If you fill up on your fruits and veggies, you're going to have less room for nutrient-poor foods. These whole foods are great for inflammation, building your immune system, and so much more!
6) Set Realistic Expectations
Practice the 80:20 rule. You can't expect to be perfect for the rest of your life, and setting these types of high expectations will set you up for failure and feelings of inadequacy. Instead of saying, "I'm never going to eat chocolate again," decide that you'll eat it only once per week. Instead of determining that you're going to eat perfectly seven days a week, decide that you'll eat in a healthy way five days a week and then allow for a few indulgences on the other two days. This is much more realistic and is something that you can adhere to for the rest of your life.
Deciding that YOU matter and your health is a gift everyday will set you on the path to better choices.
Here’s to your health~ Rhonda
Rhonda Hubbard
