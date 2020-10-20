Fall into the best version of you

3) Eat Five Small Meals Each Day

Studies indicate that when people eat more regularly throughout the day, they are less likely to overeat or indulge in less-healthy choices. Food at regular intervals also maintains a more balanced blood sugar level that keeps your energy levels higher throughout the day. Try to consume smaller meals or snacks every two to three hours during the day. This is not always easy. Food prep on Sunday to get ready for the week is the trick! You will stick to

your plan if you are prepared and don’t give into short term thinking.

4) Drink Half Your Body Weight Of Water Every Day

Our bodies are 55 to 78 percent water(depending on body size), and when we are dehydrated, our body and its organs and systems don't function at their optimal level. This limits your ability to exercise intensely and ultimately will affect your ability to burn body fat. Many scientists also suggest that headaches, minor aches and pains, low energy, sleeping problems, and injuries may be a result of dehydration. Drink half of your body weight in ounces of water each day Sound impossible? Start slow and work your way up to the number week by week.

5) Focus on What You Should Be Eating Instead of What You Shouldn't