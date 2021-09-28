Fickle fingers fail to flip

I've figured it out. It takes me about 10 minutes longer to read a magazine than it used to.

Books, too. And newspapers with a lot of sections? I age just trying to get through one.

It's not because I read more slowly than I used to. The reason it takes so much longer is because my fingers no longer remember how to grasp and turn paper.

Maybe I've run out of moisture in my hands. I reach up to separate the magazine page I'm reading from the one that follows, but it doesn't happen. My fingers move like Mickey Mouse mitts; instead of turning to the next page, I'm propelled some 15 pages ahead.

Other times, nothing happens when I try to turn the page. My fingers climb to the top of my book's page and scratch against the edge. All I hear is a raspy sound. No movement. I tickle the edges over and over.

I remember participating in "Bible drills" as a kid. A chapter and verse were announced, and we had to find it as quickly as possible. Nobody told me that one of the casualties of age is the inability to flip through a Bible without going from Genesis to Malachi in one turn.