For Trump cultists, COVID is the new Kool-Aid

I doubt Trump actually sent it. He'd have typed in ALL CAPS.

That said, persons suspecting some deep, hidden motive behind all this foolishness are mistaken. Is what we're witnessing either a cunningly plotted coup attempt or merely a temper tantrum Trump will eventually get over? It's neither. I agree with the invaluable Kevin Drum, writing in Mother Jones:

"The real answer requires us to take seriously what so many of us have been saying all along: Donald Trump is mentally unbalanced. To put it a little more conventionally, he's such an extreme narcissist that he can't believe he lost. He literally can't believe he lost. So his brain makes up stories for him, and the only plausible story in the face of hard numbers is that his enemies cheated. So that's what he believes. And he'll believe it forever."

In short, the man is actively delusional; he's a textbook case of malignant narcissism, which his niece (and clinical psychologist) Mary L. Trump has diagnosed in her book, "Too Much and Never Enough." He is literally incapable of facing reality. And so, it appears, are millions of the most far-gone adepts of the Trumpist cult of personality.

How far gone? Here are two COVID-19 related examples: