For whom the bell tolls

As Bell tells it, she was a confused teenager. She didn't understand what was happening to her body, and she found herself isolated. She had always been a tomboy as she described it, and when puberty hit, it created a rift with the boys she had previously fit in with. She also found herself attracted to girls. And so, when given the choice of becoming a boy, it seemed the solution to her problems.

She started seeing a psychologist at 15, and was diagnosed with gender dysphoria. She recalls: "I was adamant that I needed to transition. It was the kind of brash assertion that's typical of teenagers. What was really going on was that I was a girl insecure in my body who had experienced parental abandonment, felt alienated from my peers, suffered from anxiety and depression, and struggled with my sexual orientation." But what did the adults do? They experimented on her.

Five years later, she would de-transition. But a double mastectomy cannot be undone. That "pause" on puberty, and those testosterone shots, have a lifetime of consequences. Teenagers don't think about infertility and breastfeeding. But the adults who could have helped Keira Bell failed her.