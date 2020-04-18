Four governors who are getting it right

-- Larry Hogan, Republican of Maryland. He conducted a statewide "moment of prayer and reflections," displayed social distancing by showing Marylanders his remote video meetings with his grandchildren, and created separate observation and isolation areas for residents of nursing homes as COVID-19 clusters emerged at more than five dozen senior care facilities.

Moreover, he put his characteristic bluntness in service, not only by invoking his position as chair of the National Governors Association to tell Trump that fellow state leaders were "not satisfied" with the federal response to the crisis. He also spoke frankly to state residents. "I want to be clear," he said. "We now have a widespread community transmission. This virus is everywhere and it is a threat to nearly everyone."

"He's been excellent in being quick to advocate social distancing and has ratcheted it up in a timely fashion," said O'Malley, who preceded Hogan in the governor's chair in Annapolis and who in the past described him as the most corrupt governor since Spiro Agnew, who resigned the vice presidency in 1973 in the wake of disclosures he received kickbacks from Maryland contractors. "He has not been a science-denying governor and he's done better than most."