Frederick Douglass' July 5 words are germane to our time

In this passage, Douglass speaks of his own escape from enslavement and converts it into an American passage. He often remarked upon that great journey, and he employed it as a metaphor for the American journey -- a road a later American voice might describe as a road not taken, yet.

This ... is the birthday of your National Independence, and of your political freedom. ... This celebration also marks the beginning of another year of your national life; and reminds you that the Republic of America is now 76 years old. I am glad, fellow-citizens, that your nation is so young ... There is hope in the thought ... May (I) not hope that high lessons of wisdom, of justice and of truth, will yet give direction to her destiny?

We sometimes think of America as young in the family of nations, but in 1852, it was truly young. It had begun its national life with much growing up to do, but with great promise. Here Douglass beseeches America to realize that promise, and its potential.

(T)he Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation's destiny. ... Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost. ... Your fathers have lived, died, and have done their work, and have done much of it well. You live and must die, and you must do your work.