Freedom, truth and hope

"Who are we?" "What are we here for?" These are some of the most fundamental questions of our lives. The answers can be tough to discern even in normal times. As statues are being torn down, the question of who we are as Americans is one that we have to consider.

There is a speech that the National Review's founder, William F. Buckley Jr., delivered in 1979 that I always find helpful to peruse when I'm worried about the future of America. He was reflecting on Americanism and what it "seeks to be." He noted that there were some who disputed whether such a thing could be defined, but would have no truck with that argument. His position was that "our country and its ideals survive in a sense which is both definable and normative." What Americanism is, contrasts to what, say, China, "the most finished totalitarian society in the world," he said at the time, is. That is a place where "One may do nothing -- except those things which one is explicitly permitted to do."