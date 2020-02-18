God's revolutionary love

There were women weeping in a chapel here. One named Veronica was something like inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was overwhelmed by the love of a God who would save humanity from the misery of sin and finality of death by coming into the world as a baby and dying such a brutal death.

Through their tears, women were giving thanks to God for a successful three-day mission here at America's largest Catholic parish, St. Matthew's, led by a group of largely lay missionaries called Hard as Nails.

The mission -- which is basically a retreat over a few days -- came just weeks before the start of the 40-day season of Lent, which prepares hearts for the celebration of Easter.

These women were particularly overwhelmed because Father Peter John Cameron, a Dominican priest who is the director of information at Hard as Nails and a well-respected writer and preacher, brought around a receptacle containing what Catholics believe is the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist on the third and final night of the mission. This was the closest some of them had ever been to that Eucharistic presence -- usually they adore from afar. And the nearness of their Lord and Savior consumed them with really just about every emotion known to man.

