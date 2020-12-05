Goodbye to 'peace through strength'?

It is unclear whether Austin, who served 41 years in the Army, will be more amenable to Biden's plans than Flournoy or other candidates. But a "source close to Biden" told Axios that leaving the defense secretary out of the national security team announcement was intended to send a specific message.

"So having DOD rollout front-and-center sends one message," Axios quoted the source saying. "Not doing so sends another message. There has always been the intent to signal from Day One that this is not an administration that is going to put the Pentagon at the center of things."

But the fact is, a strong military is an instrument of national power. Along with economic strength, it is what puts the United States in a powerful position in diplomacy. When the United States manages to shape diplomatic affairs, it is not because the rest of the world thinks we're so nice. It is because the United States is a military and economic superpower.