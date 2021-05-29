GOP is just getting started on plot against democracy

Nobody wants to believe what they are seeing: the conversion of one of America's two major political parties into a cult of personality actively conspiring to overturn democratic rule in the United States. And doing so in broad daylight.

Irish poet William Butler Yeats put it best in "The Second Coming," a poem written during the turmoil leading up to his country's civil war: "The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity."

I don't guess I need to stipulate which is which.

Given the magnitude of his 2020 defeat, there's little chance that Citizen Trump could come anywhere near an electoral majority in 2024 -- always assuming that he's still alive, minimally functional, and not in prison, that is.

Purging the GOP of noncultists like Rep. Liz Cheney and Sen. Mitt Romney would appear likely to weaken, not strengthen, its appeal to the independent voters who decide American elections. With Citizen Trump's approval ratings stuck in the low 30s, nominating him can only lead to certain defeat.

That's assuming that citizens do get to vote, and that their votes actually count, which is where the mischief starts.