Grinchy shopping

I donned my mask and stepped into the chaos of Walmart, determined to finally finish my Christmas shopping. Only a few carts were left; I grabbed one and braced for impact.

I was immediately swallowed by the massive swarm of people whose feet and wheels covered every floor tile of the store. To my eyes, they were all moving in slow motion.

Now, I need to say here; I like to PERUSE as much as the next guy. There is great satisfaction in strolling down aisles, eyeing baubles in dull deliberation. Playing the “I can decide if I need this by holding it for a while” game.

But not at Christmastime.

’Tis the season to GET OUT OF THE WAY. Push that cart, Grandma. It’s not a walker. Mom—wedge your kid’s legs into those wire shackles on your cart and get her off the track. The lanes are too narrow for the “mommy-mommy-mommy” action of her light-up sneakers.

I dodged retirees callously, pretending I wasn’t nearly one myself. I careened around crying kids and rolled my rickety cart along at breakneck pace. Time to get in and get out.

When I came to the bedding section, I rounded the corner on two wheels…