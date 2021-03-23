Grocery Wars

“I’m almost out of coffee.” John slurps another swig of Folgers, his eyes squinting against the steam that rises from the mug. “I have MAYBE enough for a day or two…”

I’ve just stumbled into the kitchen, wild-haired and blurry-eyed. The morning sun knifes through the window behind John’s chair, hitting me in the face with laser-pointer accuracy. I slump into a chair to escape the blinding light. John lowers the morning paper to mouth level and enunciates his words with TV announcer precision:

“If it’s cheaper, get Maxwell House this time. Or whatever. I just need coffee.”

Had I missed something? Were Juan Valdez and his pack mule in the yard, waiting to hand me a can of coffee? Had I slept through a flight to the mountains of some South American country whose principal export is waiting in burlap sacks outside our casa door?

The smell of John’s coffee twists around me like a noose; I cough an “okay” through groggy vocal cords.