Halloween bedtime story

Suddenly, the blankets felt a little heavier on top of my toes. Was it there, at the foot of the bed, tracing the outline of my piggies with its ragged claws? Would those claws reach the baby toe, hesitate for just a moment and then GRAB MY ENTIRE FOOT and wrench it loose from my ankle??

My upper lip grew sweaty. I didn't want to see, but I couldn't help myself... I opened my eyes wide in the blackness. The wall I was staring toward became a projection screen of grainy horror. Was that dark outline IT?

I saw a wave of wispy movement there… maybe it was just my eyelashes shivering. Or maybe it was my worst nightmare. Creeping. Closer. Closer. CLOSER.

There it was: a tickle on the back of my exposed ear, like a spider's skitter. A noxious expulsion of fetid air curled across my cheek — fizzing like acid — and entered my flaring nostrils. Its breath smelled like sauerkraut and old socks.

The air reeked of fear and half-digested food.

At that moment I knew what had to be done. Every scary movie ever made had shown me. I had no choice. The only way to get rid of the awful thing behind me was to turn over. To look IT square in the eye (s?) and find out WHAT IT WANTED.