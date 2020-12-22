Happy Forefathers' Day

But this being the holiday season, let's put aside the crisis of the moment, and the eclipse of this particular holiday, and reflect on what Forefathers' Days of years past -- years and years past -- has meant. And mostly it has meant speeches, long stemwinders with little relation to the soundbites and tweets of our day, but often with messages that might provoke introspection in our own time.

Like the one John Quincy Adams delivered in 1802, nearly two years after his father left the presidency and after his appointment by President George Washington as minister to the Netherlands, the departure point of the Pilgrims in 1620, had ended. He said this of the refugees who braved an Atlantic crossing and debarked onto the New World:

Here was a unanimous and personal assent, by all the individuals of the community, to the association by which they became a nation.

In this remark, the man who would become the sixth president and later a distinguished member of the House and ardent opponent of slavery, identified the Mayflower Compact as the founding document of American democracy. It was not noted then, but is poignant now, that Adams emerged as a prominent proponent of the Missouri Compromise, which sought to limit the expansion of slavery, in 1820, the year in which Americans marked the bicentenary of the landing at Plymouth.