Hard times for hard reflection

But short of Bill filing a column with means other than a Wi-Fi enabled laptop, here we are in the holiest week of the year for Christians, asking some basic questions like where God is in all of this and why the doors of the parish church are locked. Well, of course, we know the reason for the latter. In New York City, the mayor even threatened to permanently shut houses of worship that violated orders to stop gathering. Mercifully, I don't think that will pass constitutional muster, but the challenge remains: What do these holy days of Passover, Holy Week and Easter look like when everything but the grocery stores, pharmacies and the liquor stores seem to be closed? What is the Passover Seder without people? If you live on your own, that is literally the reality. We have Palm Sunday this year without the palms and Good Friday without the veneration of the cross. How do we mark all of these things without our sanctuaries, without the ability to be with people, never mind our ministers?