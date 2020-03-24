History's crises lend us guidance and perspective

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This time we cannot take succor in major-league baseball. Shortly after the war began, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt told commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis to assure that baseball continue its summer domination of the country's sports attention; he believed baseball essential to the country's morale. That can't happen this time. Ballparks would be breeding grounds for communal transmission -- another phrase that has become an instant part of our national lexicon -- and the players themselves would be endangered.

But while radio provided a formidable distraction from the woes of the world -- and here Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Cab Calloway, Glenn Miller, Louis Armstrong and others performed a patriotic duty -- today Netflix and various online amusements can ease the burden of staying at home.

This period will impose enormous social change. We simply do not know what it will be.

World War II encouraged the mass migration of blacks to industrial centers, mostly in the North. There won't be migration this time, but powerful social changes will be unleashed. Perhaps some will rival the impact of "Rosie the Riveter," the movement of women into wartime industrial plants, one of the principal forces in the transformation of the role of women in our society.