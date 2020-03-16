How can you control the chaos?

Remember this: We are resilient. We will get through this.

It’s easy to lose your cool. But you can maintain the control of your own day. It might be a challenge. You might feel like you’re constantly dodging targets, but you can do this. We can do this. Take it one step at a time, one day at a time.

A friend wrote this positive post on his Facebook page:

“As chaos reigns, this is a time to remember how blessed we are and have been with the little things. Relationships, resilience, creativity and hope. Shelter, food, water. ‘Helpers’ as Mr. Rogers called them. People who have faced far worse than this in their lives and held on to faith and hope…and come out on the other side with the same…life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Months and even years down the road, we’re most likely not going to remember how stores closed early or how students had an extended spring break. What we will remember is how others treated us.

A smile, kind word, offer to help or reassurance might seem like not a big deal but to others it may just the thing they needed.

Remember we are all dealing with similar but also different burdens. Some are heavier than others.