How can you control the chaos?

SOS Alert. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
This warning was posted today in a red box at the top of my Google search.
Some believe SOS stands for “save our ship” or “save our souls.” But the three “letters” – a series of dots and dashes – are actually Morse code which came to be called SOS because the short message be transmitted quickly and clearly.
Webster’s dictionary defines SOS as an internationally recognized signal of distress in radio code used especially by ships calling for help, and “a call or request for help or rescue.”
Like many others, I’m fearful of what’s happening in our nation as a result of the Coronavirus. I feel myself becoming more apprehensive as our daily lives are interrupted or halted. I am a person who thrives and needs organization and control in my life. And as each day passes, I feel uncertainty creeping in, at times silently and slowly. Other times I begin to feel overwhelmed by all the unknowns.
The chaos seems to be swirling everywhere you go. Mass gatherings are being canceled around the world. National sporting events postponed or canceled. School activities and sports now have followed that same path.
What happens to those students who depend on school meals and the backpack program when schools close temporarily?
What about church? Will businesses close? How will we get groceries or medical care, if needed?
The iconic ceremony for the Olympic flame was closed to the public recently. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan are only a few months away and there is talk that they may be canceled.
It seems every few minutes a new closing, cancellation or postponement is announced.
The social media posts where people share photos of stores’ empty shelves – where supplies and essentials like toilet paper and bottled water are now completely depleted – do not help control the chaos in my mind. I’m sure many people have felt the immediate need to stock up on supplies.
I don’t often write a column but felt the strong need to share my thoughts here with you – and hopefully help calm others along with myself.
So what can we do when you feel the world is spinning out of control?
Take precautions to protect yourself and your family from becoming ill. Contain the spread of the virus by regular and proper hand washing. Keep a social distance from others as much as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says to remain “out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance” whenever possible to limit the spread of the virus. People should avoid touching their face. Clean, sanitize and disinfect high-traffic areas and frequently touched items and surfaces. Stay hydrated and eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. For those who feel sick, the CDC says they should stay home and monitor themselves for symptoms.
Beyond the basics, what else can you do?
-Take a break from social media. Allow your brain to rest from the constant barrage of things that might make you worry.
-Donate blood.
-Do something for others.
-Support small businesses. Local shops depend on us, their supporters, to help relieve their financial strain.
-Show compassion. Check in on elderly neighbors, friends and relatives.
-Donate food and hygiene products to local food banks. These items will be needed if people are out of work even temporarily.
-Express your appreciation to public health providers who are working long hours to keep everyone healthy.
-If possible, video chat with friends and loved ones who are sick.
-Spend time with your family if you are given extra time off from work.
-Talk to your kids. Share your own coping skills with them. It’s very important for kids to maintain structure and routine.
-Turn the negative into positive.
-Allow yourself to refuel and refresh. Self-care is important.
Your travel plans may be impacted. A social event you were looking forward to may be canceled or postponed. Your “normal” may be impacted and change temporarily.
Remember this: We are resilient. We will get through this.
It’s easy to lose your cool. But you can maintain the control of your own day. It might be a challenge. You might feel like you’re constantly dodging targets, but you can do this. We can do this. Take it one step at a time, one day at a time.
A friend wrote this positive post on his Facebook page:
“As chaos reigns, this is a time to remember how blessed we are and have been with the little things. Relationships, resilience, creativity and hope. Shelter, food, water. ‘Helpers’ as Mr. Rogers called them. People who have faced far worse than this in their lives and held on to faith and hope…and come out on the other side with the same…life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Months and even years down the road, we’re most likely not going to remember how stores closed early or how students had an extended spring break. What we will remember is how others treated us.
A smile, kind word, offer to help or reassurance might seem like not a big deal but to others it may just the thing they needed.
Remember we are all dealing with similar but also different burdens. Some are heavier than others.
Whether we’re wearing masks or gloves, standing six feet from one another, or talking to one another on a device from inside the safety and comfort of our homes, we’re all the same. We’re human. We need love and understanding and kindness and compassion. We need each other.
So let us answer the call for help, together.
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. – Philippians 4:13
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal