I agree Gov. Cuomo: Human life is priceless

Pope Francis has talked about the epidemic of anesthetization. We find something to numb us because otherwise, we don't know how to handle the drama of life. This is why one of the chief mistakes of this time is not considering religion "essential." I'm not saying we should rush to have St. Pat's at full capacity, but let's at least make a statement about who we are -- people whose lives are gifts, creations of a Creator.

Maybe inadvertently, the governor of New York stumbled on all of this during a recent press conference about the slow reopening of things. He asked rhetorically, "How much is a human life worth? ... That is the real discussion that no one is admitting, openly or freely. ... I say the cost of a human life, a human life is priceless. Period."