I'll stick woth the experts, thanks

But this bunch, in their refusal to deal with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, endanger themselves and their families more than anybody else. Although the rest of us would definitely be imperiled should their cartoonish views prevail.

In Ohio, a fellow named John W. McDaniel tweeted that COVID-19 was nothing but a "political ploy." On March 15, he denounced Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for ordering bars and restaurants closed: "I Say Bull***t! He doesn't have that authority. If you are paranoid about getting sick just don't go out. It shouldn't keep [the rest] of us from Living our Lives."

The rest of McDaniel's life was 30 days. He died on April 15 due to complications from the virus. His obituary described him as an "ornery son-of-a-gun and ... often the first to crack a joke no matter the occasion." His family called him a "loving and loyal husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend ... Johnny McDaniel loved life and loved everyone he knew with his whole heart."

He sounds like a terrific fellow, albeit maybe a little bit prone to going off half-cocked. Had he lived, he'd probably have learned. There are thousands out there like him. God bless them, every one.

Which isn't the same as saying people should be paying them any mind.