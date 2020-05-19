Important lessons we need to learn

Anyone who has been watching online Masses knows this. We're not physically present for the greatest prayer there is, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. Community and fellowship are important, of course. So is charity, which many churches and church institutions have still found ways to provide. But for Catholics who do truly believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, the desire to be physically present during this rite can be painful.

Never in my life did I think that church doors would have to be anything else but wide open in welcome during Mass. Sure, for years now there have been counterterrorism police patrolling St. Patrick's Cathedral, where I often find myself in New York, but this is wholly different. Here a virus forces new protocols, which we cooperate with because we love each other. And yet, we also know that presence is important. The doctors who have been advising churches on how to meet safely are tremendous blessings.