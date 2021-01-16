In Biden, U.S. seeks a Lincoln

There are many dangers ahead for that great survivor of American politics, Joe Biden. There is a deadly virus that is rampaging across the land even as it is mutating, economic challenges, a wealth and privilege gap that is widening, potential troubles with Iran, allies wary of America's commitments and direction, and citizens at home and abroad worried about the endurance of democratic institutions in what remains the globe's most powerful economic and military power.

That list exemplifies what your sixth-grade teacher would call a run-on sentence. That is because the problems run on and on. And that is before we mention the fundamental crisis:

There are great divisions in a country that has not experienced such social and political chasms in 160 years.

Now -- if you have the stomach for it -- let us add one other threat:

The danger that Biden, who became a senator exactly 10 months before Richard Nixon embarked on his Saturday Night Massacre that catapulted the Watergate scandal from a two-bit burglary into a full-blown constitutional crisis, will take the comfortable route of being the Jerry Ford of his time.

Even in the wake of the siege of the Capitol, he cannot base his presidency on the notion that he is not his predecessor.