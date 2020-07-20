In Fauci we trust

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump has stepped up his war on science, facts and reality. And he's losing.

His latest disaster is to pick a fight with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his own administration's leading expert on infectious diseases, blocking him from major TV appearances and issuing a hit piece that documents the times Fauci has underestimated the impact of COVID-19. "Dr. Fauci is a nice man, but he's made a lot of mistakes," Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox.

The attacks are not working. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that 67% of Americans trusted the information they received from Fauci about the pandemic, compared with 26% who trusted Trump.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll reports that only 33% approve of the president's handling of the coronavirus, with 67% disapproving. Strikingly, more than 1 out of 5 Republicans now express disappointment at his performance -- more than double the number just a month ago. Three out of 5 Americans say the "push to reopen the economy is moving too quickly," with only 15% agreeing with Trump that "the country is moving too slowly."

"It's shocking," Janis Orlowski, chief health care officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges, tells the Washington Post. "When you begin to discredit scientists like Fauci, who are national treasures, you are in serious trouble."