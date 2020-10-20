In final stretch, campaigns reach out on multiple levels

-- White voters. Trump soundly carried this group in 2016, with 58% of the vote. He still polls very strongly among these voters, but there are danger signs for him in critical states. In both Minnesota and Pennsylvania, he is running about even in this voting group.

-- White male voters without a college degree. Trump cleaned up among this group in 2016, and major polls suggest that he may do even better this time. Several polls put Trump at around 60% among these voters. Plus this, which could prove important: a recent surge in registration among this population.

-- Black voters. This is a hard group to crack for Republicans even in normal years. Statistics from the Roper Center for Public Opinion Research demonstrate that Democratic presidential candidates in the past five elections have won about 91% of the Black vote. That figure may be inflated because of the presence of Barack Obama on the ballot two times, but it still is a formidable barrier for Trump, who has not embraced the Black Lives Matter movement and also faces claims he has stoked racial tensions. Wall Street Journal/NBC Poll soundings place Biden in Obama territory among Blacks, at about 90%.