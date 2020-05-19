In the quiet, nature roars back

Some of this is imaginary, to be sure, but some of it is real. Byron Shissler, a Fort Hill, Pennsylvania, wildlife biologist who has conducted studies throughout the eastern United States, said that animals react decisively to human behavior.

"In places that normally have human activity that has been restrained, there will be more wildlife," he said. "We noticed, for example, that deer retreated from parks when people were present and came out when the people retreated. It is natural behavior. Deer become more nocturnal when people are around."

And so while all this may just be temporary -- it may simply be that in our leisure and idleness we are hearing birdsong that always was there, and noticing wildlife that was just beyond our ken -- it nonetheless is incontrovertible that there is a small but discernible uptick in our apprehension of nature, and of our appreciation of the natural world.

The Rev. Jim Antal, former president of the Massachusetts Conference of the United Church of Christ and author of "Climate Church, Climate World," published in 2018, noticed an American woodcock in his yard as he changed his snow tires in Norwich, Vermont, the other day. It got him to thinking, and to hoping.