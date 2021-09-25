It's the vaccine, stupid!

Will the re-opening of schools precipitate another surge in cases and a repeat of last fall? For older kids, vaccines offer the best deterrent to contracting the virus. For younger ones who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, masking is the best alternative. If schools are forced to shut down because of significant outbreaks, educational outcomes will suffer and the economic expansion will be derailed.

Businesses have long recognized the importance of having a healthy workforce. In that tradition, many firms are requiring employees to be vaccinated. Tyson Foods mandates that its entire workforce be vaccinated by November 1. Other major firms with vaccine requirements include CVS, Eli Lilly, and Bank of America, to name a few. A vaccinated workforce makes good business sense: Fewer sick days means a more productive staff which translates into more profits.

Don't such rules violate workers' civil liberties? No more than the other mandates that you comply with, such as following dress codes, showing up for work on time, and not engaging in personal work while on company time. Why no protests against these intrusions on personal liberty?