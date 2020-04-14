Joe Biden's quarantine reading assignment

In 1975, before free trade agreements, the average U.S. supermarket carried 9,000 different products; today, almost 47,000. In 1900, 57% of U.S. household income was spent on food and clothing; since the integration of the world's economies, 17%. As recently as the 1990s, avocados were mostly confined to California in summer. Today Americans must import 85% of the 4.25 billion avocados they devour in order to satisfy their appetites, which owe much to three trees acquired in trade with Mexico in 1871. The average American eats seven pounds of avocados, often in taco salads (Romanian corn, Mexican tomatoes, Peruvian onions, etc.). The best-selling car in the United States for most of this century has been Toyota's Camry, assembled in Kentucky. The most all-American car -- measured by American parts, labor and assembly -- is Honda's Odyssey from Alabama. Germans buy BMW SUVs made in South Carolina. Many iconic "American" products (e.g., Rawlings baseballs, Gerber baby foods, Converse shoes, Fender Stratocaster guitars, Levi's jeans) are made entirely elsewhere. The iPhone has 748 suppliers in dozens of countries. (Assembled in China, it is counted by U.S. trade bookkeeping as an import, but China's value contribution is about $8.46.)