'Just go, go, go!'

"I don't think he is electable in any way," Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said on CNN. "And I don't think he's going to be exercising anything like the kind of influence that he has had over the Republican Party going forward."

As Toomey suggests, Trump's loss of leverage will not just affect his own future, but it will also severely impair his ability to carry out his threats to punish fellow Republicans who have crossed him. In fact, his eroding influence was revealed even before his acolytes assaulted the Congress, when Georgia voters ousted two Republican senators Trump had campaigned for.

Of course, Trump won 74 million votes, many supporters remain steadfastly loyal, and any Republican running for president in 2024 will eagerly try to inherit Trump's base. But if Trumpism were a stock, its market value would be sliding steadily, and signs of that decline are emerging daily.

In an ABC/Ipsos poll, two-thirds of Americans blame Trump for the rioting in Washington, including 1 out of 3 Republicans. And 69% said they don't trust him "to protect democracy in the United States," with only 30% expressing confidence in his leadership.