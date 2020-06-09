LBJ's words, 55 years old, could help America heal

This passage reflects the fact that the Voting Rights Act to which Johnson was so dedicated was signed on Aug. 6, 14 days before this speech. "That was the great moment of history Johnson wanted," the historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who worked for LBJ and later wrote a biography of him, said in an interview. "And then these riots happened. He used this speech to try to get the country back on track to where he wanted it to go."

The bitter years that preceded the riots, the death of hope where hope existed, their sense of failure to change the conditions of life -- these things no doubt led to these riots. But they did not justify them.

This is a familiar presidential incantation, a statement that black Americans live with a degree of racism that white Americans don't understand, followed by a condemnation of violence; George H.W. Bush said much the same thing after the Rodney King verdict, also in Los Angeles, produced protests and violence 27 years later.

"This riot was a threat to his efforts to build the broad coalition he needed for his Great Society, one that he believed had to be inclusive of all Americans," said John Savagian, a historian at Milwaukee's Alverno College. "He also affirms here that he is president of all Americans, which I think is a healthy message for those wishing to serve in government."